Morgan Stanley Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $78.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $867,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,383,000 after buying an additional 42,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 205.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

