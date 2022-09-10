Morgan Stanley Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target to $14.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OPI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Office Properties Income Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,222.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after buying an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,031,000 after acquiring an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,507.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 159,272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

