Morgan Stanley Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $8.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.
Paramount Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.
Paramount Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.