Morgan Stanley Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $8.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Paramount Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

