Morgan Stanley Lowers SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $12.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.
SecureWorks Price Performance
Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Activity at SecureWorks
In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 22,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,459.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 20.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SecureWorks by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
