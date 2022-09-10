Morgan Stanley Lowers SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $12.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 22,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,459.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 20.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SecureWorks by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

