Morgan Stanley Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $412.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $330.44.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $317.70 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

