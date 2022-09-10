Morgan Stanley Trims GSK (NYSE:GSK) Target Price to GBX 1,550

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. GSK has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 481.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after buying an additional 1,480,492 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

