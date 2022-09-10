Morgan Stanley Trims Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Target Price to €14.50

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($14.80) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $15.50.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Up 9.1 %

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

