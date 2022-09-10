Morgan Stanley Trims Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Target Price to $6.00

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TALS. SVB Leerink cut Talaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TALS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Requadt purchased 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne Ildstad sold 525,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,081,446 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Requadt purchased 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,562 shares of company stock worth $383,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 45.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.