Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Morningstar comprises approximately 1.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $45,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $1,657,295.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,332,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,902,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.41, for a total value of $2,433,368.13. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,340,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,441,955.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $1,657,295.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,332,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,902,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,598 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,523. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morningstar stock opened at $245.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.29. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Morningstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.