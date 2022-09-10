Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $89,052.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,432.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00060892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076634 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

