Moss Coin (MOC) One Day Volume Tops $1.58 Million

Moss Coin (MOC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Moss Coin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.38 million and $1.58 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,323.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00061547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00068657 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005555 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00076702 BTC.

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,623,956 coins. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog.

Moss Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

