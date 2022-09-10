Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for 5.3% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after buying an additional 442,802 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after buying an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $121.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.53. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.