Mover Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (MOVE)

Mover (MOVE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Mover has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mover has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $12,917.00 worth of Mover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00778358 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015070 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019902 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Mover Profile
Mover’s total supply is 8,491,462 coins. Mover’s official Twitter account is @viamover.
Mover Coin Trading
