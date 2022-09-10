MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $56.75 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

