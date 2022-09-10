Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Mpac Group Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of MPAC opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.11) on Thursday. Mpac Group has a twelve month low of GBX 188 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($7.85). The company has a market cap of £52.51 million and a P/E ratio of 660.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 401.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,489.61).

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

