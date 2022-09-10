MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.08% of MSCI worth $32,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Trading Up 1.7 %

MSCI stock opened at $491.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.33. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

