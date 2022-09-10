MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

MSDAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

