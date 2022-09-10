mStable USD Market Capitalization Hits $41.07 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.07 million and approximately $25,739.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About mStable USD

MUSD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

