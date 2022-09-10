Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.48. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.