MustangCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (MST) traded 65% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, MustangCoin has traded down 62.3% against the US dollar. One MustangCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. MustangCoin has a total market cap of $14,400.22 and approximately $8.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MustangCoin

MustangCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

