MXC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.46 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. MXC has a market cap of $184.14 million and $5.46 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MXC has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00240401 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.