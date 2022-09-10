My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.22 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.66 million and $3.22 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

