Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading Up 6.4%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.00. 8,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 835,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,310 shares of company stock valued at $702,389. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 41,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 207,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 106,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

