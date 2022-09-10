Myriad (XMY) Hits Market Capitalization of $347,913.45

Myriad (XMY) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $347,913.45 and $1,177.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,830,574,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.