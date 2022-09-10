Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

NBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $129.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.46. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $855,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nabors Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

