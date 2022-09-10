Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

NBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $129.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.46. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $855,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nabors Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

