Namecoin (NMC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,825.00

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $6,825.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,298.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00627964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00257163 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00052028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00009601 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.