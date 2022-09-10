Nano Price Tops $0.92 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004322 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $122.95 million and $3.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004725 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

