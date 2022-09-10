NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.80. 13,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 637,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,673,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 487,436 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 71.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 334,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

