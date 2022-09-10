NAOS Finance (NAOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16,494.00

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $16,494.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NAOS Finance

NAOS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,122,886 coins. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

