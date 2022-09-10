NAOS Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,391.00 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $49,391.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.47 or 0.99995660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036253 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,122,886 coins. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

