Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Tops $33,846.18 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $33,846.18 and $3,432.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006505 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,258,554 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.