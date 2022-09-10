Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $64.23 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $262.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.