Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $64.23 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $262.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.21.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 12.14%.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
