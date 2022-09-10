National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
National Vision Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ EYE opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $65.92.
Institutional Trading of National Vision
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Vision (EYE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.