National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

National Vision Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ EYE opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

