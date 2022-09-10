Nebulas (NAS) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $314,742.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00162820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00095024 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,339,665 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,863 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars.

