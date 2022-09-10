NEM Market Capitalization Achieves $408.82 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. NEM has a total market capitalization of $408.82 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00162869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00094864 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.