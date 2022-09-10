Neo Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Neo has a market cap of $693.45 million and approximately $51.45 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.83 or 0.00045994 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,343.84 or 0.99858385 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037170 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
NEO is a N/A coin that uses the dBFT2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
