Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.46. Neovasc shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 2,904 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on NVCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
