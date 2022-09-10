Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.46. Neovasc shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 2,904 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,114.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.