Netbox Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $134,682.06 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $134,682.06 and approximately $4.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026516 BTC.
Netbox Coin Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.
