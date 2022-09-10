NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.63.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.24.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

