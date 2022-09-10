Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 6.9% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $233.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average of $249.51. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

