Netflix, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2022 earnings at $10.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.61 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Shares of NFLX opened at $233.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.51. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $28,659,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

