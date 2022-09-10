New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

NFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.14.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

