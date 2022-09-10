New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Down 4%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 3.30 and last traded at 3.32. Approximately 2,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 170,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Found Gold in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.01.
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
