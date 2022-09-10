New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Down 4%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 3.30 and last traded at 3.32. Approximately 2,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 170,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Found Gold in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

New Found Gold Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Found Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 332,190 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 8.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 176.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in New Found Gold by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

