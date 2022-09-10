New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

NJR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

