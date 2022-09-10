Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Trading Down 0.2%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 43,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 623% from the average daily volume of 5,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Newbury Street Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newbury Street Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSTU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 284,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 81,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

