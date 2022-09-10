NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NRR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.39) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NRR opened at GBX 79.40 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.15. The company has a market cap of £245.93 million and a PE ratio of 3,970.00. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.60 ($1.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

