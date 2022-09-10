NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Achieves $1.12 Million

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $239.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00292511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001281 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00025913 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.net. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

