NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President James D. Dondero Buys 2,550 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero acquired 2,550 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $60,690.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.1 %

NREF stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 596.11, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $314.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.49.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 6,458,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $1,415,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

