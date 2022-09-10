NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President James D. Dondero Buys 2,550 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero acquired 2,550 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $60,690.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.1 %
NREF stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 596.11, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $314.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.49.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.