NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,529 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

