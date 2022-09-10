NFT Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $21.48 and approximately $421,172.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

